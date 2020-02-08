Left Menu
Death toll from Coronavirus in China rises to 719

The death toll due to the deadly coronavirus in China has reached 719, Sputnik reported citing Chinese authorities on Saturday.

  • Hubei
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 04:53 IST
  • Created: 08-02-2020 04:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The death toll due to the deadly coronavirus in China has reached 719, Sputnik reported citing Chinese authorities on Saturday. According to the country's health officials, the number of people, who died of the deadly coronavirus in the Hubei province has risen to 699.

The number of infected people has also increased from 22,112 to 24,953. "As of 24:00 on 7 February, Hubei Province has reported 24,953 cases of pneumonia caused by new coronavirus infection, including 13,603 cases in Wuhan. At present, 19,835 cases are still being treated in the hospital, while 67,802 people are still undergoing medical observation", read the statement from the Chinese Regional Health Committee.

The virus was diagnosed first in December in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and has spread to most parts of the world. Earlier, two casualties were reported outside mainland China -- one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines. Thus, taking the worldwide toll to 721. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

