Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African Indians concerned about family members in Wuhan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 05:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 05:30 IST
South African Indians concerned about family members in Wuhan

Several South African Indian-origin teachers who sought lucrative opportunities in Wuhan in China are now too scared to leave their homes amid the coronavirus epidemic. Family members who have been in contact with some of the teachers shared the concerns that they have, but almost all declined to be named or to identify their family members in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province for fear of reprisals.

A number of South African Indians, especially English teachers, have taken up jobs in China in recent years because they can earn up to five times the salaries that they do at home. The exact number is unknown. "My cousin is now in quarantine after she defied a lockdown to go and stock up on groceries because she had no food in her apartment," said a woman from Durban.

"She told us how scared she was after she learnt that one of her friends had been stopped by authorities for insisting on going to her school to recover materials to continue teaching children from home," the woman said. Mohanlal Patel from Johannesburg said he had a family member who was teaching in a city that was seven-hour drive away from Wuhan.

"But he is too scared to even come out of the house he is living in as he watches everyone walking around with face masks," Patel said. "He is desperately trying to get a flight home, but says it has become very difficult." Another South African Indian said his daughter was teaching at private classes run by a multinational company.

"She was crying on the phone as she has just been there for two months now and has to go through this. She said food has become ridiculously expensive and even face masks are only available at premium prices," her father said. "We are trying to find some way of getting her back home as soon as possible, even if she has to be quarantined here for two weeks or more," he added.

The concerns come at a time South African Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize announced the country's plans for addressing the virus, which included involving military personnel. Mkhize said the administration would intensify screening at all ports of entry with a particular focus on the major airports of entry.

"This approach remains supported as the vast majority of cases are introduced into territories outside of China by air travellers," Mkhize said. "We have deployed additional staff and asked for the assistance of medical staff from the National Defence Force to beef up screening where additional capacity was needed." Mkhize said there was still no recommendation to restrict travel or trade with China.

"We have not put any restriction on travel or trade between China and South Africa although we do continue to advise that non-essential travel should be delayed until the situation abates," the minister added. PTI FH HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

49ers TE Celek retires after eight seasons

San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek announced Friday that he is retiring from the NFL, ending an eight-year career. Niner Faithful, thank you for cheering me on these past 8 seasons, love yall, Celektime is clockin out, he wrote in ...

U.S. Ambassador to EU Sondland says Trump intends to recall him from his post

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who testified in President Donald Trumps impeachment inquiry, said on Friday that Trump intends to recall him from his post.I was advised today that the President intends to recall me e...

Islanders face big test against sizzling Lightning

The New York Islanders displayed their playoff-caliber mettle by mounting three consecutive third-period comebacks during a homestand against Western Conference foes. The tests will continue Saturday, when the Islanders hit the road and vis...

UPDATE 3-Kobe Bryant helicopter engines showed no sign of 'catastrophic internal failure'

The two engines of the helicopter that crashed in hazy, cloudy weather on a California hillside last month, killing basketball great Kobe Bryant and eight others, showed no evidence of a catastrophic internal failure, federal investigators ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020