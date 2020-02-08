US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan: embassy

A US citizen has died from the new coronavirus at the epicenter of the epidemic in China, the US embassy said Saturday, in what appears to be the first confirmed foreign death from the outbreak.

"We can confirm that a 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at a hospital in Wuhan, China, on February 6," an embassy spokesman told AFP.

