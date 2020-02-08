Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weeding out fakes? Lisbon tourism at threat from 'drug' dealers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lisbon
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 16:09 IST
Weeding out fakes? Lisbon tourism at threat from 'drug' dealers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Whispering "Hashish? Cocaine?", street sellers are offering unsuspecting tourists in Lisbon's center "drugs" which police say are often bay leaves, flour or ground paracetamol.

Locals in Lisbon's historic Santa Maria Maior district say the fake drugs phenomenon is getting worse, worrying police and business owners who fear tourists could start to steer clear of the Portuguese capital's bustling center. "Everyone on my tours gets asked if they want drugs," Maarten, a Belgian tour guide working in Lisbon, said. "Some just laugh, but others don't like it at all."

Portugal, which has long been popular for its beaches, historic sites, and golf courses, has become reliant on tourism in recent years after government and businesses looked to it to drive growth after the 2011-14 debt crisis. Preliminary figures released at the end of last year showed Portugal welcomed a record of 26 million tourists in 2019, with around a third visiting Lisbon. Data from the World Travel and Tourism Council showed that the total contribution of travel and tourism to Portugal's GDP reached 19.1% in 2018.

Drugs are not a new problem for the country, which decriminalized possession and consumption of a limited amount of drugs in 2001 after decades of high rates of heroin addiction. But while selling drugs is illegal, selling bay leaf or flour is not. At best, it is a breach of street licensing laws.

Bruno Pereira, the police commissioner for Lisbon's criminal investigation department, said that new legislation was needed to tackle the problem, which requires "continuous attention". "Tourists are unaware of this phenomenon so they are fooled," Pereira said. Police say vendors make a steep profit by showing potential buyers a real drug sample to smell or taste and once they have paid, handing them a fake substitute.

"Tourists complain every week that they've been ripped off outside our bar," a bartender in the main party street said. Local business owners, who like Maarten want to remain anonymous in case of a backlash from dealers, are worried.

Tourists sometimes come into bars saying they are hiding from dealers, one bar owner said. Police said that on occasion dealers get aggressive if a potential buyer is not interested. Police launched a series of posters in 2016 and still on display featuring tongue-in-cheek slogans like "Need some seasoning? There's the cheaper bay leaf in the grocery store. Don't buy fake drugs!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

The Pakistani army violated the ceasefire on Saturday by resorting to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling on forward villages and posts along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a defence spokesper...

'How coronavirus stays on hospital surfaces decoded'

Researchers have reviewed studies on the persistence of coronaviruses on surfaces in hospitals like door handles, call buttons, bedside tables, and bed frames, and have suggested ways of using disinfectants on these objects. The review rese...

UPDATE 1-U.S. awaits China's approval to send in experts as part of WHO team

U.S. experts on infectious diseases, including government officials, are awaiting approval to enter China to help fight the coronavirus epidemic, having been included on a list proposed by the World Health Organization, a U.S. embassy spoke...

Five Brits test positive for coronavirus in France

Paris, Feb 8 AFP Five British nationals including a child have tested positive for the new coronavirus in France, the health minister said Saturday, adding that they had all been staying at the same ski chalet. France has now detected a tot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020