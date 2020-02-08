Three killed due to lightning in Nepal

At least three people, including two children, were killed due to lightning strikes in the Dang district of Western Nepal on Saturday, officials said. Laxmi Chaudhary (54) and her daughter Shristi (7) were killed when lightning hit their house in Tulasipur Municipality, police said.

The house was also badly damaged by the lighting. In another incident, an 11-year-old boy was killed in Ghorahi Municipality of the same district.

The lightning struck him while he was playing outside his home, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

