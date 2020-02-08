Left Menu
Development News Edition

Following are the top foreign stories at 2045 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 20:46 IST
Following are the top foreign stories at 2045 hours

FGN17 CHINA-VIRUS-4THLD TOLL

Death toll rises to 723 in China coronavirus; US woman, Japanese man first foreigners to die Beijing: An American woman and a Japanese man became the first foreigners to have died from the new coronavirus in China as the death toll jumped to 723 in the country with the confirmed cases soaring to 34,598, health officials said on Saturday. By K J M Varma

FGN31 THAI-3RDLD SHOOTING

Thai soldier kills at least 17 in mass shooting Bangkok: A Thai soldier remained holed up in a shopping mall Saturday after gunning down at least 17 people, emergency services said, in an attack relayed through Facebook posts. (AFP)

FGN3 US-IMPEACHMENT

Trump ousts 2 key impeachment witnesses Washington: US President Donald Trump has fired two officials who had testified before the Congressional committee during the impeachment process by the House of Representatives, three days after he was acquitted by the Senate of all charges. By Lalit K Jha

FGN30 PAK-LEADER-POSTER-HINDUS

Pak PM Imran's party suspends leader for posters insulting Hindus Lahore: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has suspended the general secretary of its Lahore chapter over posters that featured an insulting slogan targeting the minority Hindus after public backlash, a media report said on Saturday.

FGN18 PAK-KARTARPUR

Pakistan considering proposal for passport-free entry of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur corridor: Interior Minister Islamabad: Pakistan is considering a proposal for allowing Indian pilgrims to enter the Kartarpur corridor without passport in order to attract more visitors to the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah informed the country's Parliament.

FGN13 PAK-CHRISTIAN-GIRL

Pak court says marriage with underage Christian girl valid as she's had her 1st menstrual cycle Karachi: The parents of a 14-year-old Pakistani Christian girl, who was abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to her abductor, will approach the Supreme Court after a lower court ruled that marriage with an underage girl is valid as per the Sharia law if she has had her first menstrual cycle. IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Gopichand receives honourable mention of IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards

Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has received an honourable mention in the male category of the prestigious 2019 International Olympic Committees Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of role he played in the dev...

42 being monitored in Nagaland for coronavirus

Altogether 42 persons arriving in Nagaland from China and other countries, affected by the outbreak of novel coronavirus, are being monitored while seven of them have been kept in isolation at their homes, state health minister Pangnyu Phom...

'Missing' posters of Akhilesh Yadav surface in UP's Azamgarh

Missing posters of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav have surfaced in his parliamentary constituency of Azamgarh questioning the MPs absence in the wake of police action on women protesting against the CAA and NRC. Put up by the minorit...

A Surya Prakash demits Prasar Bharati chairman's office after two terms

The Prasar Bharati bid farewell on Saturday to its chairman A Surya Prakash, who has completed a two-term stint that began in 2014. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar expressed his appreciation for Surya Prakash on the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020