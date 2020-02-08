Following are the top foreign stories at 2045 hours

FGN17 CHINA-VIRUS-4THLD TOLL

Death toll rises to 723 in China coronavirus; US woman, Japanese man first foreigners to die Beijing: An American woman and a Japanese man became the first foreigners to have died from the new coronavirus in China as the death toll jumped to 723 in the country with the confirmed cases soaring to 34,598, health officials said on Saturday. By K J M Varma

FGN31 THAI-3RDLD SHOOTING

Thai soldier kills at least 17 in mass shooting Bangkok: A Thai soldier remained holed up in a shopping mall Saturday after gunning down at least 17 people, emergency services said, in an attack relayed through Facebook posts. (AFP)

FGN3 US-IMPEACHMENT

Trump ousts 2 key impeachment witnesses Washington: US President Donald Trump has fired two officials who had testified before the Congressional committee during the impeachment process by the House of Representatives, three days after he was acquitted by the Senate of all charges. By Lalit K Jha

FGN30 PAK-LEADER-POSTER-HINDUS

Pak PM Imran's party suspends leader for posters insulting Hindus Lahore: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has suspended the general secretary of its Lahore chapter over posters that featured an insulting slogan targeting the minority Hindus after public backlash, a media report said on Saturday.

FGN18 PAK-KARTARPUR

Pakistan considering proposal for passport-free entry of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur corridor: Interior Minister Islamabad: Pakistan is considering a proposal for allowing Indian pilgrims to enter the Kartarpur corridor without passport in order to attract more visitors to the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah informed the country's Parliament.

FGN13 PAK-CHRISTIAN-GIRL

Pak court says marriage with underage Christian girl valid as she's had her 1st menstrual cycle Karachi: The parents of a 14-year-old Pakistani Christian girl, who was abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to her abductor, will approach the Supreme Court after a lower court ruled that marriage with an underage girl is valid as per the Sharia law if she has had her first menstrual cycle. IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.