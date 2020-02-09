Left Menu
Gunshots heard at mall in Thailand where shooter holed up

  Updated: 09-02-2020 01:25 IST
  Created: 09-02-2020 01:21 IST
Gunshots heard at mall in Thailand where shooter holed up
Security forces stormed into the mall earlier to bring out hundreds of people who were trapped inside. Image Credit: ANI

Several bursts of automatic gunfire were heard early on Sunday from a shopping mall in northeastern Thailand where police said a soldier was holed up after killing at least 20 people, Reuters witnesses said.

Security forces stormed into the mall earlier to bring out hundreds of people who were trapped inside.

Police made no immediate comment about the bursts of gunfire.

