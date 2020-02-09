Reuters Odd News Summary
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Cape Town restaurant wins Guinness world milkshake record
Guinness World Records has named a South African restaurant as the official titleholder for 'Most Varieties of Milkshakes Commercially Available'. With a total 207 varieties on their menu, Gibson's Gourmet Burgers and Ribs has a milkshake to satisfy every sugarholic.
