Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Thai forces believe shooter in mall basement as death toll hits 21

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 07:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 07:15 IST
UPDATE 4-Thai forces believe shooter in mall basement as death toll hits 21
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Thai soldier who has killed at least 21 people in a shooting rampage was thought to be holed up in the basement of a shopping mall in northeastern Thailand on Sunday and security forces were closing in on him, a police officer said.

The officer said nine civilians had been evacuated from the shopping mall and security forces were checking whether any remained there. "The perpetrator is still in the basement and it doesn't look as though he has hostages. We are getting close to him," said the officer who did not give his name because he was not authorized to speak to media.

The killings began at around 3 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Saturday when the soldier opened fire in a house before moving to an army camp and then to the mall in Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand, posting messages on Facebook as he went. Police have identified the suspected shooter as 32-year-old Jakrapanth Thomma.

Overnight, one member of the security forces was killed and at least two others wounded in a raid into the Terminal 21 mall to try to stop the gunman. "We are doing our best. You can see that all our senior officers of the government have been assigned here," Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters at the scene. "All steps are being taken with precautions so that we can minimize the damage as much as we can."

More than 30 people have been wounded. Police closed off streets around the mall and kept journalists behind a security cordon.

Thai media said the suspected shooter had worked at an army base close to Nakhon Ratchasima, which is about 250 km (155 miles) from the capital Bangkok. Before the attack, Jakrapanth had posted on his Facebook account that he was out for vengeance -- but he did not say for what. 'IT APPEARS HE WENT MAD'

"We don't know why he did this. It appears he went mad," Defence Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit told Reuters. Overnight, soldiers and police stormed into the mall and escorted hundreds of trapped people to safety.

"It was frightening because I could hear the occasional gunshot ... we waited a long time for the police to come and help us, many hours," said Suvanarat Jirattanasakul, 27, her voice trembling after she emerged. The mall was busy with shoppers on a long weekend for the Buddhist Makha Bucha holiday.

CCTV footage from inside the mall posted on social media showed the gunman dressed in black and wearing a mask, his gun slung over his shoulder with no sign of other people around. Facebook said it had removed the suspect's account.

"There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this kind of atrocity, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack," a Facebook representative said in a statement. Major shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country other than in the far south, where a decades-old insurgency persists.

Nakhon Ratchasima is one of the biggest cities in northeastern Thailand, an island of relative prosperity in a rice-growing area that is one of the poorest parts of the country of 69 million people. (Additional reporting by Athit Perawongmetha and Jiraporn Kuhakan in Nakhon Ratchasima, Patpicha Tanakasempipat, Panarat Thepgumpanat and Juarawee Kittisilpa in Bangkok; Writing by Kay Johnson and Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Daniel Wallis and David Gregorio)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Thai mass shooter killed at shopping mall -security sources

Thai security forces on Sunday killed a soldier after he carried out a shooting rampage that left at least 21 people dead, police and military sources said.They said he had been killed at the shopping mall where he was holed up in the north...

Thai mass shooter killed at shopping mall - security sources

Thai security forces on Sunday killed a soldier after he carried out a shooting rampage that left at least 21 people dead, police and military sources said.They said he had been killed at the shopping mall where he was holed up in the north...

Blues to retire Pronger's No. 44

The St. Louis Blues announced Saturday they will retire former defenseman Chris Prongers No. 44 next season. Pronger will become the eighth Blues player to have his number retired. Hell join Al MacInnis No. 2, Bob Gassoff No. 3, Bob Plager ...

Report: Phillies agree to re-sign RHP Hunter

The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to re-sign right-handed reliever Tommy Hunter to a contract for the 2020 season, according to an MLB.com report Saturday. Per the report, Hunter will be the 70th player in Philadelphias spring training ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020