Two US troops killed by Afghan soldier in Nangarhar attack: US official

Two American troops were killed and six others wounded in an attack in eastern Afghanistan late Saturday, the US military has said.

"Current reports indicate an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined US and Afghan force with a machine gun," US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Sonny Leggett said in a statement on Sunday.

Leggett had earlier confirmed that US and Afghan forces had come under "direct fire" in Nangarhar province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.