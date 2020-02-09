6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea: USGS
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was immediately issued.
The quake hit just after 4 pm local time (0600GMT) at a depth of 31 kilometers (19 miles) some 122 kilometers (75 miles) south of Kokopo, the capital of PNG's East New Britain province, the USGS said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sydney
- Papua New Guinea
- East New Britain
- USGS
- Kokopo
