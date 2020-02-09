Final British evacuation flight from Wuhan lands
Britain's final evacuation flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, landed at a Royal Air Force base in central England on Sunday.
The British government said on Saturday the plane had more than 200 people on board, including non-British nationals. The passengers also included staff who facilitated the flight as well as medics. They will be quarantined for 14 days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Britain's Prince Charles wants to visit Iran - Sunday Times
Britain's Prince Charles wants to visit Iran - Sunday Times
Britain advises against all travel to China's Hubei province
Britain unveils 50 pence coin minted to mark Brexit
Britain outlines "Taskforce Europe" post-Brexit negotiating team