Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss voters back anti-homophobia law, projection shows

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bern
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 17:33 IST
Swiss voters back anti-homophobia law, projection shows
Image Credit: Flickr

A Swiss referendum on Sunday cleared the way for the country to close a loophole in lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights by extending anti-racism laws to cover sexual orientation, a widely used projection showed. Conservative Switzerland, unlike many of its western European neighbors, does not yet have laws that specifically protect lesbians, gays, and bisexuals from discrimination.

Parliament passed a law in 2018 to widen the application of anti-racism statutes so that offenders would face jail for up to three years. But opponents obtained the 50,000 signatures necessary under Switzerland's system of direct democracy to put to the matter to a vote, which was held on Sunday. Roughly 62% of voters backed the change, a projection https://twitter.com/gfsbern/status/1226468753224785920 by pollster gfs.bern showed 30 minutes after polls closed at midday (1100 GMT). The projection had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

The government-backed the new law, and supporters' campaign posters featured two pink hearts rubbing up against each other under an umbrella. Opponents framed the change to the law as an infringement of free speech. Swiss voters on Sunday also rejected a second initiative calling for at least 10% of new housing to be built by not-for-profit cooperatives in an attempt to reduce the cost of living. The same pollster projected that only 42% of voters had backed that proposal, again with a margin of error of 3 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Denial of command posts to women officers on physiological limitations a regressive step'

Serving women officers in the Indian Army have countered the Centres stand in the Supreme Court on denying command posts to women on the ground of their physiological limitations, terming it not only regressive but also completely contrary ...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Naseem youngest to take test hat-trick as Pakistan close on victory

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah became the youngest player to claim a test hat-trick when he dismissed three Bangladesh batsmen with successive deliveries in Rawalpindi on Sunday.Naseem, who turns 17 next week, removed Najmul Hossain, Taij...

BSP will rename Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar after coming to power in UP: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday said if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, her party will rename Bhadohi as Sant Ravidas Nagar. In a statement issued in New Delhi, she said, As soon as the BSP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will rename Bh...

Regional Indian party organises rally to support new citizenship law

A regional party held a rally in Indias financial capital Mumbai on Sunday to support a citizenship law introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year that has triggered nationwide protests. Indias Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020