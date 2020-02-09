China's Shenzhen says Foxconn to resume operations after inspections

The local government of the city of Shenzhen in southeastern China said on Sunday it had not blocked plans by Apple supplier Foxconn to resume production, adding that the company would restart once inspections were completed.

The Nikkei Business Daily reported on Saturday that China had blocked the company's plans to resume production amid concerns about the coronavirus.

