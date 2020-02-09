Left Menu
Twelve more bodies found after DR Congo militia massacre: police

  • Beni
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 21:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Another 12 bodies have been discovered in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo region of Beni, two days after a militia attack left eight people dead and around 20 missing, police said on Sunday. On Friday fighters from the Allied Democratic Forces militia slit the throats of eight people in Mangina commune, prompting hundreds of villagers to flee the area.

The attack was the latest massacre blamed on the ADF which has carried out reprisal attacks on civilians in response to a military crackdown on their fighters since October. Eastern DR Congo has been wracked by militia violence for years, a legacy of its two Congo wars in the 1990s, but the ADF has been blamed for most of the recent attacks.

"The twelve bodies found today were victims of Friday's ADF attack," local Mangina police chief Major Losendjola Morisho told AFP. He said the army were currently chasing militia fighters om Makiki village, two kilometers (1.2 miles) east of Mangina.

The Beni region is the epicenter of the ADF campaign where activists say more than 300 people have been killed since October when the army began its offensive. On January 28, 36 civilians were killed in an attack in Oicha, also in Beni, part of the ADF's revenge attacks on civilians.

The ADF, blamed for the deaths of more than 1,000 civilians in Beni since October 2014, began as an Islamist-rooted rebel group in Uganda that opposed President Yoweri Museveni. It fell back into eastern DRC in 1995 during the Congo Wars and appears to have halted raids inside Uganda. Its recruits today are people of various nationalities.

