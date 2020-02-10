China reports 97 new coronavirus deaths on mainland on Sunday

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China reached 908 as of the end of Sunday, up by 97 from the previous day, the country's National Health Commission said on Monday.

The central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 91 deaths, while in the provincial capital, Wuhan, 73 people had died.

Across mainland China, there were 3,062 new confirmed infections on Sunday, bringing the total number so far to 40,171.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

