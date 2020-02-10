Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Russian children die in Thai tourist boat crash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 16:11 IST
Two Russian children die in Thai tourist boat crash
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Russian siblings aged 12 and six-years-old died Monday in a speed boat accident off the tourist island of Phuket, an official said, as two vessels collided near a pier. The accident took place 100 meters off a privately-run pier in Phuket, after the speed boat carrying Russian tourists to a nearby island crashed into an incoming vessel.

"The cause of the accident was speeding by both the drivers," a Phuket government official said, requesting anonymity. The brother and sister died in the crash, while "21 other Russians were injured, two critically" he added.

Thailand's tourism industry has been hard hit by a combination of the sharp slump in Chinese visitors since the coronavirus outbreak and the strong Thai baht. Accidents at popular resorts -- mainly car, motorbike and boat crashes -- are common in a kingdom with lax enforcement of safety rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysian palm oil group urges industry to tap tech to save forests

Malaysian palm oil producers must use technology to improve yield and compensate for restrictions on land use, as the industry wrestles with concerns about sustainability, the chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council said on Monday.Malays...

Chinese women win again in Olympic qualifying tournament

Sydney, Feb 10 AP The Chinese womens soccer team has won back-to-back games in the Olympic qualifying tournament after spending almost two weeks quarantined in an Australian hotel because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. China sco...

Grasim Industries Q3 net profit down 9.4 pc to Rs 1,039.91 cr

Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 9.39 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,039.91 crore for the third quarter ended December. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,147.80 crore durin...

Osaka airport introduces canine comfort room, complete with pole

Osakas Itami airport is setting up a toilet area for traveling dogs, complete with a pole for them to cock a leg on. The toilet, in a fenced-off yard outside the terminal, will also have a shower and water bowls, operator Kansai Airports sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020