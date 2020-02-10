Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghosn seeks documents in Amsterdam wrongful dismissal case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thehague
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 20:37 IST
Ghosn seeks documents in Amsterdam wrongful dismissal case
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Lawyers representing fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn in a wrongful dismissal case went to court in Amsterdam on Monday seeking disclosure of evidence that led to Ghosn being fired. Ghosn's Dutch lawyer Roeland de Mol said after the hearing that he wants a "level playing field" in his battle to have Ghosn's dismissal from the Amsterdam-based alliance between automakers Nissan and Mitsubishi overturned.

Ghosn also is seeking 15 million euros ($16.5 million) in compensation, De Mol said. A lawyer for Nissan, Eelco Meerdink, described the request as "a fishing expedition." The company argues it has already provided a large number of documents to Ghosn's legal team.

It was not immediately clear if judges might call Ghosn to testify in the wrongful dismissal case. The Dutch case stems from Nissan's decision to fire Ghosn after he was accused of financial misconduct in Japan.

The former high-flying automotive executive skipped bail in Tokyo in late December and fled to Lebanon, where he grew up. Ghosn, who was first arrested in November 2018, has said he is innocent of allegations in Japan that he under-reported his future income and committed a breach of trust by diverting Nissan money for his personal gain. He says the compensation was never decided on or received, and the Nissan payments were for legitimate business purposes.

Ghosn's escape has raised questions around the case in Japan, as Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan. The Amsterdam civil case is going ahead, also in his absence. "In the end, the only thing we want is a level playing field," De Mol said of his request for disclosure.

"We want to have this discussion with all our cards on the table: Our cards on the table, their cards on the table and then let the judge decide who's to blame here." De Mol said that the court ruled that lawyers for Nissan Mitsubishi must provide their defense in writing in six weeks. The court said it had called for "an exchange of documents" but did not elaborate further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Hasn't approved any kabaddi team's travel to Pakistan: IOA

The Indian Olympic Association IOA on Monday said it has not sanctioned any kabaddi teams visit to Pakistan for a world level tournament. A contingent from India reached Lahore on Saturday via the Wagah Border to take part in the championsh...

TGBL renamed as Tata Consumer Ltd, to spearhead FMCG ambitions

Tata Global Beverages Ltd has been renamed as Tata Consumer Products Ltd to spearhead FMCG ambitions of the USD 113 billion Tata group. Two Tata group firms -- Tata Global Beverages Limited TGBL and Tata Chemicals Limited TCL on Monday anno...

Siberia's mild winter wakes badger cubs from hibernation

Two male badger cubs at a zoo in Siberia have woken from their winter slumber weeks earlier than usual this year because of an unseasonally mild spell of weather. The badgers usually remain fast asleep until the end of February, but were fo...

Tennis-Colombian Farah free to resume playing despite doping breach

Colombias Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles champion Robert Farah has escaped a ban despite being found in breach of tenniss Anti-Doping Programme, it was announced on Monday. The 32-year-old world number one pulled out of the Australian Open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020