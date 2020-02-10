US indicts four Chinese military 'hackers' for Equifax breach
The US Justice Department announced indictments of four members of China's People's Liberation Army for alleged involvement in the massive 2017 hack of the database of giant US credit rating agency Equifax. "This was one of the largest data breaches in history," said Attorney General Bill Barr.
The hackers stole "the sensitive personal information of nearly half of all American citizens," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Equifax
- US Justice Department
- China
- Bill Barr
- People's Liberation Army
- American
- NSA
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 12-Xi says China faces 'grave situation' as virus death toll hits 42
Residents fret as China's virus exclusion zone widens
China's Hubei province reports 13 new coronavirus deaths - state media
Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in China at 56 - state media
China's Tianjin city to shut all inter-province buses to curb virus outbreak - state media