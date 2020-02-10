US indicts four Chinese military 'hackers' for Equifax breach

The US Justice Department announced indictments of four members of China's People's Liberation Army for alleged involvement in the massive 2017 hack of the database of giant US credit rating agency Equifax. "This was one of the largest data breaches in history," said Attorney General Bill Barr.

The hackers stole "the sensitive personal information of nearly half of all American citizens," he said.

