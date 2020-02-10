Left Menu
UPDATE 2-Coronavirus case found at British doctors' practice - BBC

  10-02-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A staff member at a British doctors' practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.

The County Oak Medical Centre has been temporarily closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite sources. Last week, health officials said a case of coronavirus had been identified in Brighton and they were working to prevent any further spread.

A message left at the medical center's phone says: "Unfortunately, the building has had to close due to an urgent operational health and safety reason." A British man who has not been identified tested positive for coronavirus in Brighton on Feb. 6 after traveling to Singapore. He has since been taken to St Thomas's Hospital in London.

He stayed in a ski chalet in the French ski resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie where five British nationals and a child have been diagnosed with the virus. A medical center in the town of Brackley in central England also closed for a few hours on Monday, citing a "potential coronavirus incident". The center later said it had reopened after being cleaned as a precautionary measure.

