EXCLUSIVE-More than 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack- officials

The U.S. military is preparing to report a more than 50 percent jump in the number of cases of traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran's missile attack on a base in Iraq last month, U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said there were now over 100 cases of TBI, up from the 64 that had been previously reported last month.

The Pentagon declined to comment.

