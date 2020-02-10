Left Menu
Development News Edition

US approves sale of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System to India for

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 00:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 23:55 IST
US approves sale of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System to India for
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The US has approved the sale of an Integrated Air Defence Weapon System to India for an estimated cost of USD 1.9 billion to modernise its armed forces and to expand its existing air defence architecture to counter threats posed by air attacks. The Trump Administration has notified to the US Congress of its determination to sell India the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said Monday.

The entire system is estimated to cost USD 1.867 billion, the State Department has told the Congress in a notification. "India intends to use these defence articles and services to modernise its armed forces, and to expand its existing air defence architecture to counter threats posed by air attack," the State Department said.

The proposed sale comes amidst the massive military modernisation by China which is also flexing it's military muscles in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. It also comes ahead of a possible visit by President Donald Trump to India later this month.

Trump is set to visit India on a two-day trip between February 23 and 26 and both sides are in the process of fine-tuning his schedule, according to sources in New Delhi. India and the US are set to seal a trade deal during Trump's planned visit, they said.

The proposed sale IADWS will contribute to India's military goal to update its capability while further enhancing greater interoperability between India, the US, and other allies, the State Department added. According to the notification, India had requested to the US to buy an IADWS. The request was for five AN/MPQ-64Fl Sentinel radar systems; one hundred eighteen AMRAAM AIM-120C-7/C-8 missiles; three AMRAAM Guidance Sections; four AMRAAM Control Sections; and one hundred thirty-four Stinger FIM-92L missiles.

Also included are thirty-two M4A1 rifles; 40,32) M855 5.56mm cartridges; Fire Distribution Centers (FDC); Handheld Remote Terminals; Electrical Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Sensor Systems; AMRAAM Non-Developmental Item-Airborne Instrumentation Units (NDI­AIU); Multi-spectral Targeting System-Model A (MTS-A); and Canister Launchers (CN); High Mobility Launchers (HML). Also included are thirty-two M4A1 rifles; 40,32) M855 5.56mm cartridges; Fire Distribution Centers (FDC); Handheld Remote Terminals; Electrical Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Sensor Systems; AMRAAM Non-Developmental Item-Airborne Instrumentation Units (NDI­AIU); Multi-spectral Targeting System-Model A (MTS-A); and Canister Launchers (CN); High Mobility Launchers (HML).

Among other things included in the comprehensive sale is Dual Mount Stinger (DMS) Air Defence Systems; and Vehicle Mounted Stinger Rapid Ranger Air Defence Systems. "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region," the notification said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-EXCLUSIVE-Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat

With residents and courts ringing the alarm about depleted water supplies in Chiles Atacama salt flat, the worlds top lithium miner Albemarle quietly filed a proposal in December for a network to monitor flows beneath the parched desert flo...

UPDATE 1-Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and two daughters

A woman of 52 and her two daughters aged 15 and 21 were killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland, when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.The mother and her 15-year-old daughter died at the scene,...

Suspended Browns DE Garrett meets with Goodell

Suspended Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in New York on Monday to discuss his reinstatement. There is no timetable for an announcement from Goodells office.Garrett was suspended indefini...

Olympics-James headlines All-Star pool for Olympic selection

Three-time medallist LeBron James headlines an all-star pool of players available for selection for the U.S. squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball announced on Monday. The list of 44 finalists includes nine members of the gold m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020