109 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack
The Pentagon said on Monday that 109 U.S. service members had been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran's missile attack on a base in Iraq last month.
In a statement, the Pentagon said 76 of those service members had returned to duty.
Reuters first reported on Monday that the U.S. military was preparing to report a more than 50% jump in cases of traumatic brain injury from the Iran attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.