Left Menu
Development News Edition

Here come the brides in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 05:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 05:31 IST
Here come the brides in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Northern Ireland's first same-sex wedding is scheduled to take place on Tuesday after the government lifted a ban on gay marriage in the province, marking legalization of the practice throughout the United Kingdom.

The Love Equality campaign group said in a statement that Belfast couple Robyn Peoples, 26, a healthcare worker from the city, and Sharni Edwards, 27, a waitress originally from Brighton, would be the province's first gay couple to wed. The women are set to exchange vows in Carrickfergus, County Antrim on Tuesday, their sixth anniversary as a couple.

"We didn't set out to make history. We just fell in love," Edwards said in the Love Equality statement. "We feel humbled that our wedding is a landmark moment for equal rights in Northern Ireland."

The couple had been planning a civil partnership - legal across the UK since 2005 - but decided to get married instead after the landmark change came into law on Monday. Northern Ireland's prohibition on same-sex marriage was eliminated by the central government after a vote by British lawmakers when the province did not have a sitting government.

The socially conservative Democratic Unionist Party had previously been able to block same-sex civil marriage rights. The provincial assembly began sitting again last month. The British parliament also voted to loosen restrictions on abortion in the region at the same time.

Britain's Northern Ireland Minsiter Julian Smith, members of parliament and campaigners will celebrate the legalization of gay marriage at an event in London. Sara Canning, the partner of murdered author Lyra McKee, who was shot dead by a New IRA gunman in Londonderry last year, will also attend the London event.

"Our message to the world on our wedding day is: We are equal," Peoples said "Our love is personal, but the law which said we couldn't marry was political. We are delighted that, with our wedding, we can now say that those days are over." (Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to visit India on Feb 24, 25: White House

President Donald Trump will travel to India later this month on a two-day visit, the White House announced on Tuesday, in what would be his first trip to the country as the president of the United States. The president and First Lady Melani...

UPDATE 1-U.S. seeks prison term of 7-9 years for Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone

Prosecutors asked a federal judge on Monday to sentence U.S. President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone to between seven and nine years in prison, saying such a term would accurately reflect the seriousness of his crimes and promo...

EU aviation agency says monitoring coronavirus, no current need for directive

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency EASA issued a safety information bulletin on Monday saying It was closely monitoring developments related to the coronavirus outbreak in China but the concern does currently warrant an operational d...

Bulls, Wizards to face off, jockeying for playoff position

The Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls remain in pursuit of the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot entering Tuesdays game at Capital One Arena, but reaching postseason position likely will require the ability to conquer a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020