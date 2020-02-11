China says overall jobs situation stable amid coronavirus outbreak

China's overall long-term jobs situation is stable despite the coronavirus outbreak, and specific measures have been taken to stabilise jobs, an official at the Human Resources and Social Security said on Tuesday.

China will support small and medium-sized enterprises in employment, Zhang Ying, director of employment promotion at the ministry, said at press briefing.

