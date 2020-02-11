Left Menu
UPDATE 3-Thailand refuses entry to cruise ship with no coronavirus cases

  Reuters
  • |
  Bangkok
  • |
  Updated: 11-02-2020 12:18 IST
  • |
  Created: 11-02-2020 12:13 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Thailand has barred passengers from Holland America's cruise ship MS Westerdam from disembarking, its health minister said on Tuesday, the latest country to turn it away amid fears of the coronavirus despite no confirmed infections on board. The Netherlands-flagged ship was sailing in a westerly direction, 96 km (60 miles) off the southern coast of Vietnam on Tuesday morning, according to data from the Marine Traffic ship tracking website.

Holland America, owned by Miami-based Carnival Corp, had said on Monday that passengers would disembark in Bangkok on Feb. 13 and that there was no reason to believe anybody on board had the virus. "I have issued orders. Permission to dock refused," Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a Facebook post.

Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate said in a separate Facebook post that, while the ship would not be allowed to dock, Thailand "will gladly help providing fuel, medicine, and food" to the ship. The coronavirus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last month has caused chaos in Asia and beyond with many flights suspended, businesses disrupted and entry restrictions imposed by governments trying to ward off the spread.

It has also roiled the world of luxury cruises. Another cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, with 3,700 passengers and crew onboard, is quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama, with 135 cases of coronavirus detected on the Carnival Corp-owned vessel.

The World Dream cruise ship was held up in Hong Kong for days after it was linked to three cases but all passengers and crew later tested negative and were allowed to disembark. The virus has killed more than 1,000 people - all but two in China - and infected more than 40,000, most in China but including 319 cases in 24 other countries and territories.

The Westerdam had already been turned away from several countries, including Japan and the Philippines, amid fears of the virus.

VOYAGE TO NOWHERE

Holland America says no one on board has the virus. Media reports say it carries 1,455 passengers and 802 crew; its original destination was Yokohama, Japan, which refused it permission to dock. "The ship is not in quarantine and we have no reason to believe there are any cases of coronavirus on board despite media reports," the company said.

It had earlier said the Westerdam was sailing toward Bangkok, and it is not immediately clear whether the ship would change course. Calls to the company's media hotline went unanswered on Tuesday.

The 285 metre (936 ft) long Westerdam can carry up to 1,964 passengers, according to the Holland America website, and is packed with cafes, restaurants and a Blues club. The ship had already introduced extra health screening measures, including temperature checks and cleaning to defend against the virus, Holland America said in a statement.

Some passengers on board the ship said they had not been told that the ship would be unable to dock in Thailand. "We now do not know what is going to happen," passenger Stephen Hansen told Reuters by email. "(We) thought is was all finalized. Everyone has rebooked flights yet again! Now we are back in limbo."

American tourist Angela Jones said passengers had been getting regular temperature checks but were becoming frustrated with the uncertainty of the situation. "I wish someone would allow us to dock and wait it out to prove no coronavirus," Jones said.

"We are all very worried".

