Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi-Qatar talks to end lengthy Gulf dispute falter -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 14:56 IST
Saudi-Qatar talks to end lengthy Gulf dispute falter -sources
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Talks between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resolve a bitter Gulf dispute broke down soon after starting, six sources said, leaving in place a political and trade embargo of Doha that hampers joint Gulf Arab efforts to counter Iran.

The discussions that began in October were the first glimmer of a thaw in the row that saw Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt sever political, trade and transport ties with Qatar in mid-2017. The countries accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and cozying up to regional foe Iran. Doha denies the charges and says the embargo by its fellow Gulf Arabs aims to undermine its sovereignty.

Washington has strong ties with all the states involved, including Qatar which hosts the largest U.S. military base in the region, and sees the rift as a threat to efforts to contain Iran. It has pushed for a united Gulf front. Qatar's priority in the discussions was to restore free movement for its citizens to the boycotting nations, access to the airspace of those countries and reopening Qatar's only land border shared with Saudi Arabia, four Western diplomats in the Gulf and two sources familiar with Qatari thinking said.

However, Riyadh wanted Qatar to first demonstrate a fundamental change in behavior, particularly in its foreign policy that has seen Doha back opposing sides in several regional conflicts, three of the diplomats said. Qatar's government communications office and Saudi Arabia's media ministry did not reply to a Reuters' request for comment.

One diplomat said Saudi Arabia wanted a new arrangement with Qatar that would involve Doha making fresh commitments. "That's a non-starter for Qatar as there are so many foreign policy disagreements," one of the diplomats said.

Two additional Gulf sources familiar with the talks said Saudi Arabia, which was representing the remaining boycotting states, ended the talks shortly after an annual Gulf summit in Riyadh in December that Qatar's emir did not attend. The Qataris "didn't seem serious", one of the sources said.

Riyadh had wanted a foreign policy win ahead of hosting the summit of the Group of 20 major economies in 2020 after its reputation was tarnished by the 2018 killing of a prominent journalist by Saudi agents, three of the Western diplomats said. A source familiar with Saudi thinking said Riyadh had been hopeful about the talks but things were now "back to square one".

The four boycotting states in 2017 presented Doha with a list of 13 demands, including closing Al Jazeera television network, shuttering a Turkish base, halting support for the Muslim Brotherhood and downgrading ties with Iran. Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who visited Saudi Arabia for talks, told Reuters on Dec. 14 there had been "small progress" without elaborating.

But a Qatari source familiar with government thinking told Reuters that discussions had ended because demands on Qatar were unrealistic, saying "we weren't going to become a proxy state".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Klinsmann steps down as Hertha coach after 10 weeks in charge

Juergen Klinsmann on Tuesday resigned as Hertha Berlin coach after only 10 weeks in charge, citing a lack of support and trust.Former World Cup winner Klinsmann had replaced Ante Covic as head coach in late November with Hertha struggling i...

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Bat meat is still popular in some parts of Indonesia, despite research suggesting the coronavirus spreading from China might have originated in bats before being passed on to humans. Bats are traditionally eaten by the Minahasan people from...

UPDATE 1-Northern Irish police arrest four men over killing of journalist Lyra Mckee

Northern Irish police arrested four men on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, whose killing sparked outrage in the province where a 1998 peace deal mostly ended three decades of sectarian violence....

HC seeks post-mortem report of man who died in Kolkata Police

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal government to present before it the post-mortem report of a man who allegedly died in police custody here. Rajkumar Shaw died after falling ill allegedly during questioning at Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020