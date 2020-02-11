Left Menu
Development News Edition

Floods fail to end Australia's years-long drought

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 15:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 15:10 IST
Floods fail to end Australia's years-long drought

Sydney, Feb 11 (AFP) Heavy rain has given hope to Australia's drought-stricken regions, but scientists warned Tuesday sustained falls were needed to end a years-long dry spell. Stormy weather has brought days of chaos and destruction in the country's east, with one man missing after his car was swept off a road in Sydney's north and hundreds more rescued from floodwaters.

In the small town of Stanthorpe, Queensland, Tracy Dobie said the rain had been "a boost for everyone". "But the drought has not ended," the regional mayor told AFP.

"Our land is so dehydrated -- we've gone three years without rain in some places and five years in others -- it's going to take a long time to get moisture back in the soil." Hydrologists believe this week's deluge -- which has caused flooding and doused many fires -- is a taste of things to come, with cities getting inundated while rural areas struggle to offset worsening droughts.

Professor Ashish Sharma from the University of New South Wales said heavy rain can give people in cities a "twisted view" of the impact, as water builds up on hard surfaces. Even as people in cities see flooding and property damage, in rural regions sustained rainfall is needed to soak through the dry soil before dams fill.

During the latest downpours -- the heaviest in 30 years in some areas -- dam levels near Sydney have risen dramatically. But most of New South Wales' drought-hit towns facing down a water "Day Zero" had seen "negligible" increases, as much of the rain was flowing into rivers not dams, said a spokesman for WaterNSW, which manages the state's water resources.

"Unfortunately (that is) largely because the volume hasn't been sufficient and the catchments are extremely dry after a very hot start to the summer and a prolonged drought," he said. Despite climate change driving increases in extreme rainfall, Sharma and his team predict it will not be enough to keep up with rising temperatures.

Moderate and frequent floods, which form "the backbone of all our water supply", will likely decrease, Sharma said. "I just hope that people have the wisdom and the foresight to realise that this should not be seen as a sign of not needing to act," he added.

Dobie said the rain was more than welcome but "one rain event doesn't close the door on the drought". "We need a year of average rainfall." (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly out of race, Delhi need miracle to qualify for Ranji quarters

All but out of the quarterfinal race, Delhi will need several results to go their way and a big win over fellow laggards Rajasthan in their final Ranji Trophy group match starting here on Wednesday to remain in the hunt for a knockout berth...

Islamic State's South Asia branch poses security threat to nations neighbouring Afghanistan:UN report

The dreaded Islamic States South Asia branch remains active, ambitious and threatening, and has established contacts with other terror groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and has the potential to exacerbate the security threat to countri...

Improve warning system to protect heritage sites from natural

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday called upon BIMSTEC countries to improve their early warning dissemination system and capacity building for protection of cultural heritage sites from natural disasters. The heritage sites mu...

India Inc's foreign investment jumps 40% to USD 2.10 bn in January

Investments by Indian firms in foreign countries in January 2020 rose by nearly 40 percent to USD 2.10 billion on a yearly basis, according to data by the Reserve Bank. Indian companies had invested USD 1.47 billion in their overseas ventur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020