Iran says Canada's complaint over Ukrainian plane crash lacks legal basis

Canada's complaint about a Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in January by mistake has no legal basis, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday, according to Iranian media reports.

"Iran's actions are based on international rules," Zarif said, according to the Khabaronline website.

