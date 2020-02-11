Kremlin says all attacks on Syrian and Russian forces in Idlib must stop
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that all attacks on Russian and Syrian government forces in Syria's Idlib province had to stop and that a Russo-Turkish deal on northeast Syria had to be implemented.
The Kremlin was commenting after Syrian government forces seized control of a highway in northwest Syria for the first time since 2012 and as talks ended between Turkey and Russia on stopping clashes that killed 13 Turkish soldiers in a week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
