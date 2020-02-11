Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian transport ministry proposes 25 mln in compensation for grounded China flights - Ifax

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 16:22 IST
Russian transport ministry proposes 25 mln in compensation for grounded China flights - Ifax
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's Ministry of Transport is proposing to offer airlines 1.6 billion roubles ($25.05 million) in compensation for the grounding of flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Interfax news agency cited a deputy minister as saying.

Moscow has suspended the bulk of Russian commercial flights to China but is still allowing Aeroflot and four Chinese airlines to fly commercial routes between the countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan assures health and safety to visitors during global novel coronavirus outbreak

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Feb 11 ANIBusinessWire India In response to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV or Wuhan Pneumonia, the Taiwan government has taken comprehensive measures to protect the health of the public from...

‘Live it Real, Live it Raw’ JBL® Debuts New Brand Film Featuring Rockstar-in-Chief Ranveer Singh

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Expect fireworks as JBL unveils its new brand film featuring superstar and youth icon Ranveer Singh, urging consumers to Live it real and Live it raw. Featuring striking visuals and inspiring rap vocals...

Delhi results show victory of positive nationalism over negative nationalism: Gopal Rai

Positive nationalism has won over negative nationalism, said senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday. Today, a new definition of patriotism has emerged -- patriotism with work. This is positive nationalism which has won over negative nationa...

UPDATE 2-Coronavirus emergency "holds a very grave threat" for world - WHO

Chinas coronavirus outbreak poses a very grave threat for the rest of the world, the head of the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday in an appeal for sharing virus samples and speeding up research into drugs and vaccines.WHO direc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020