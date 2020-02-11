Left Menu
Development News Edition

Queen Elizabeth's oldest grandchild in marriage split

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 17:43 IST
Queen Elizabeth's oldest grandchild in marriage split

London, Feb 11 (AFP) Queen Elizabeth's oldest grandchild Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn have separated and will divorce, a spokesman said Tuesday, piling more misery on Britain's most famous family. Phillips, 42, and his Canadian wife Autumn will share custody of their two daughters and both remain in Gloucestershire, southwest England.

The split comes after Phillips' cousin Prince Harry and his US wife Meghan quit their royal roles last month in search of financial independence, and moved to Canada. Queen Elizabeth's second son Prince Andrew stepped back from all royal duties in November following a public outcry over his friendship with US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Phillips is the son of the monarch's daughter Princess Anne and her first husband Mark Phillips. He is the eldest of her eight grandchildren. He has no royal title and has never carried out duties on behalf of the royal family and so does not receive a public income.

He was born fifth in line to the throne but is now 15th. The royal spokesman said the couple informed the queen and their families last year.

"They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship," he added. "The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and, although sad, is an amicable one.

"The couple's first priority will remain the continued well-being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters. "Both families were naturally sad at the announcement but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children.

"Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years." The pair met at the 2003 Montreal Grand Prix and married at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2008. Their daughters are nine-year-old Savannah and seven-year-old Isla. The couple sold their wedding photos to Hello! magazine for a reported �500,000.

Phillips worked for Formula One teams Williams and Jaguar, and then the Royal Bank of Scotland, living in Hong Kong. Now he runs a sports and entertainment agency. Last month it emerged he had been promoting milk in a Chinese television advert, holding up a glass in front of a stately home. (AFP) PMS

PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Elderly woman duped of jewellery by trio posing as cops

Three men posing as police officers duped an elderly woman of her jewellery in West Bengals Malda district on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened near Malda police lines when the woman, a resident of Gour Road, was returning home a...

'Hanuman Chalisa' helped AAP win Delhi polls: BJP leader

Hanuman Chalisa recited by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal helped his party win the Delhi Assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Tuesday. Kejriwal won the Delhi polls because of Hanuman ji as he reci...

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus to cut forecast oil demand growth by a quarter this year - Rystad Energy

The coronavirus outbreak will cut growth in global oil demand by a quarter this year compared to earlier forecasts, Norways biggest independent energy consultancy Rystad Energy predicted on Tuesday.Oslo-based Rystad now predicts global oil ...

UK sees Malaysia as possible gateway to Asia-Pacific trade

Britain, promoting itself as a willing trade partner for the Asia-Pacific region, is seeking close alignment with Malaysia as its former colony considers ratifying an 11-member Pacific trade pact, the UKs top diplomat said on Tuesday.Pushin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020