Left Menu
Development News Edition

Queen’s eldest grandson, wife to file for divorce

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 18:22 IST
Queen’s eldest grandson, wife to file for divorce
File photo

Queen Elizabeth II's oldest grandson Peter Phillips on Tuesday announced that he and his Canadian wife Autumn have separated and will file for divorce. Phillips, 42, the son of the Queen's daughter Princess Anne, confirmed the separation from his wife and that they will share custody of their children Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

"They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one," their joint statement read. "Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes," it said.

Phillips met Canadian management consultant Autumn Kelly, 41, at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal in 2003, while he was working for Formula One. Some reports suggest Kelly might intend to move back to Canada after the divorce. The couple told the Queen and other royal family members about their decision to separate last year and both of their families were said to be "sad" but "fully supportive" of the decision to "co-parent", the statement added.

It would make Phillips, the Queen's first grandchild to divorce. While he is a member of the royal family, he is not a working royal and does not have a royal title because he is descended from the female line. He refused the offer of an Earldom when he married so his children do not have courtesy titles. The couple married in 2008 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle – where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding would take place 10 years later – and brought up their children in Gloucestershire.

Before the wedding, Autumn Phillips gave up her Catholic faith, a move which allowed Peter Phillips to retain his right to the throne under the rules of the UK's succession rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra govt extends Bhima Koregaon inquiry commission's tenure till April 8

Maharashtra government has extended Bhima Koregaon inquiry commissions tenure till April 8, 2020. The commission was formed on Feb 9, 2018, to probe the violence in Bhima Koregaon and is headed by Justice retired JN Patel. It has been asked...

HC junks judicial officer's plea against censure to him by court's administrative wing   '

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed a judicial officers plea challenging a censure awarded to him by the administrative side of the high court for being negligent in ordering arrest of an academician without first issuing summons ...

Uttarakhand Police rescues 315 children under 'Operation Smile and identification' Campaign

The Uttarakhand police have rescued 315 children, 100 men and 207 women during the two-month-long Operation Smile, the police said on Tuesday. The identification of 24 unidentified bodies was also done. Of these, 17 deceased persons belonge...

WRAPUP 9-Expert sees coronavirus over by April in China, WHO still alarmed

The coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April, its senior medical adviser said on Tuesday, but deaths passed 1,000 and the World Health Organization feared a very grave global threat.As the epidemic squeezed the worlds second-bigge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020