BRIEF-Canada Government Says Repatriated More Canadians And Their Families From Wuhan, China

Feb 11 (Reuters) -

* CANADA GOVERNMENT SAYS REPATRIATES MORE CANADIANS AND THEIR FAMILIES FROM WUHAN, CHINA

* CANADA GOVERNMENT SAYS 130 CANADIANS, 58 ACCOMPANYING FAMILY MEMBERS TRAVELLING ON SECOND CHARTERED PLANE FROM WUHAN, CHINA, ARRIVED AT CFB TRENTON Source text : http://bit.ly/2UGMIwf

