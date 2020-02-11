Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain unveils new laws to stop early release of terrorists

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 20:51 IST
Britain unveils new laws to stop early release of terrorists

London, Feb 11 (AFP) Britain unveiled emergency laws on Tuesday to stop convicted terrorists from being automatically released part-way through their prison sentences, following two attacks in London. The government hopes the bill will swiftly pass through parliament and become law by the end of the month.

"No dangerous terrorist should be released automatically only to go on to kill and maim innocent people on our streets. Enough is enough," said Justice Secretary Robert Buckland. Prisoners are currently released on licence around half-way through their sentences.

Under the proposed new law, terror convicts will only be considered for release after serving two-thirds of their sentence, and then only after consideration by a parole board. The change will affect around 50 prisoners currently behind bars.

Usman Khan, 28, stabbed two people to death in November in a knife attack near London Bridge while attending a prisoner rehabilitation conference. He was wearing a fake suicide vest and was quickly shot dead by police.

Sudesh Amman, 20, stabbed two people on February 3 in Streatham, south London, within weeks of being released early from prison. He was also wearing a fake suicide vest and was killed by armed officers.

Amman was freed from prison after serving part of his sentence for 16 Islamist-related terror offences -- namely the possession and distribution of terrorist documents. Prime Minister Boris Johnson questioned why Amman had been released automatically with no involvement from the parole board and raised concerns about the effectiveness of de-radicalisation programmes in and out of jail.

"We are stepping-up de-radicalisation measures in our prisons, introducing a 14-year minimum for the worst terrorist offenders, and giving more money to the police to deal with these horrific crimes," said Buckland. "In addition to the bill, the government will ensure that when a terrorist offender is released they will be subject to robust safeguards, which could include notification requirements, restrictions on travel and communications, and imposed curfews." (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from China coronavirus areas

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China hit by the new coronavirus.Following are some countries evacuation plans, and how they aim to manage the...

Subhash Chopra offers to resign as Delhi Congress chief

Subhash Chopra on Tuesday offered to resign from the post of Delhi Congress chief in a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.Chopras offer of resignation comes soon after the declaration of Delhi assembly poll results in which C...

15 cr loans extended to women under PMMY till Jan 202

Over 15 crore loans, amounting to Rs 4.78 lakh crore, have been disbursed to women borrowers under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana PMMY, said Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs on Tuesday. In a writte...

Bruised Irish rivals allow Sinn Fein government initiative

Irelands Fianna Fail and Fine Gael let Sinn Fein proceed with trying to form a government without them on Tuesday, a process most acknowledged would ultimately require two of the now three largest parties to work together.Sinn Fein, a left-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020