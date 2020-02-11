Portugal orders seizure of Angolan billionaire dos Santos' bank accounts

Portugal's public prosecutor's office said on Tuesday it had ordered the seizure of Portuguese bank accounts belonging to Angolan billionaire and former first daughter Isabel dos Santos, who is a suspect in a fraud investigation in Angola.

The prosecutor's office said the order had been given as a result of collaboration between Angolan and Portuguese authorities. Dos Santos was not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.