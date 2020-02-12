Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-GSMA to discuss possible cancellation of Mobile World Congress

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 00:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 00:13 IST
UPDATE 1-GSMA to discuss possible cancellation of Mobile World Congress
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@GSMAEvents)

Telecoms lobby GSMA will hold a board meeting on Friday to discuss the possible cancellation of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona after several big-name withdrawals because of the coronavirus outbreak, an industry source said on Tuesday. MWC, scheduled to take place on Feb. 24-27, is the telecoms industry's biggest annual gathering, with companies spending millions on stands and hospitality to fill their order books.

The world event was put in jeopardy after the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 1,000 people so far, mostly in mainland China, prompted U.S. technology and telecoms heavyweights such as Cisco Systems Inc, Sprint Corp, and Facebook Inc to pull out. A number of companies ranging from Japan's NTT Docomo and Sony Corp to U.S. chipmakers Intel Corp and Nvidia had already dropped out of the four-day international telecoms conference that draws in more than 100,000 visitors.

Adding to the concerns over the impact of the epidemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned earlier on Tuesday of a global threat potentially worse than terrorism. Cancellation of the event would be a big blow for Catalonia's capital city.

The congress usually gives a $500 million lift to the local economy as delegates throng to the Fira trade fairgrounds, wine and dine contacts and criss-cross Barcelona by taxi. GSMA, which represents 750 operators and another 350 firms in the mobile industry ranging from Germanys Deutsche Telekom to China's Huawei, hosts the congress.

Its board is composed of 26 leaders of some of the world's biggest telecoms groups and is currently chaired by Stéphane Richard, the CEO of Orange, France's biggest phone company. In the event of a full cancellation of the event, the financial liability for the organizers may depend on whether the Spanish government changes its health advice on the coronavirus.

Spain's health minister Salvador Illa told reporters on Tuesday that there is no public health reason for the event not to be carried out. Illa added that additional health measures related to the MWC could be announced on Wednesday. GSMA did not respond to requests seeking comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Red Sox to name Roenicke interim manager

The Boston Red Sox will name Ron Roenicke has their interim manager, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. The Boston Globe was the first to report the news on Roenicke, who spent the past two seasons as the teams bench coach.Roenicke, 6...

Dog handlers dress to impress at Westminster show

With thousands of pampered pooches showing off silky coats and perky tails at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this week, some of their handlers are flaunting their own high fashion, hoping to give an edge to their dogs in the alpha con...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Holders France grouped with Russia for Fed Cup Finals

Holders France will face a strong Russia side and hosts Hungary in the group stage of the inaugural version of the 18 million Fed Cup Finals to be held in Budapest from April 14-19. France, who beat Australia in the last final of the 57-yea...

Vijay Mallya begins extradition appeal process at UK High Court

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya was back in a British courtroom on Tuesday local time as he began what is set to be a lengthy appeals process against an order to extradite him to India to face multiple charges relating to the collapse ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020