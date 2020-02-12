Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt forces kill 17 militants in North Sinai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 01:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 00:48 IST
Egypt forces kill 17 militants in North Sinai
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)

Egyptian police have killed 17 militants in a shootout in the restive northern Sinai, the interior ministry said Tuesday. Security forces are battling a long-running insurgency in the peninsula, spearheaded by the Islamic State group.

The shootout flared as police, acting on intelligence, raided a hideout in North Sinai's provincial capital of El-Arish, the ministry said in a statement. They found "terrorist elements" who were planning "hostile operations" and had weapons and explosives, the ministry added.

The date of the raid was not specified. Egypt has for years been fighting an Islamist insurgency in North Sinai, which escalated following the military's 2013 ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi.

Scores of policemen and soldiers have been killed in militant attacks. The army said Sunday that seven soldiers were killed or wounded and 10 militants killed following an attack on a North Sinai army post.

A local affiliate of the Islamic State group later claimed responsibility. Earlier this month, the group said it had blown up a gas pipeline in the Sinai Peninsula that it claimed was connected to Israel.

Security sources, however, said the pipeline targeted was a domestic one. Egypt launched a nationwide operation against militants in February 2018, mainly focusing on North Sinai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Red Sox to name Roenicke interim manager

The Boston Red Sox will name Ron Roenicke has their interim manager, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. The Boston Globe was the first to report the news on Roenicke, who spent the past two seasons as the teams bench coach.Roenicke, 6...

Dog handlers dress to impress at Westminster show

With thousands of pampered pooches showing off silky coats and perky tails at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this week, some of their handlers are flaunting their own high fashion, hoping to give an edge to their dogs in the alpha con...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Holders France grouped with Russia for Fed Cup Finals

Holders France will face a strong Russia side and hosts Hungary in the group stage of the inaugural version of the 18 million Fed Cup Finals to be held in Budapest from April 14-19. France, who beat Australia in the last final of the 57-yea...

Vijay Mallya begins extradition appeal process at UK High Court

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya was back in a British courtroom on Tuesday local time as he began what is set to be a lengthy appeals process against an order to extradite him to India to face multiple charges relating to the collapse ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020