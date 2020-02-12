Vietnamese Vice President arrives in India on three-day visit

Vice President of Vietnam, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit to India. On Thursday, last week, the Ministry of External Affairs had announced that the Vietnamese Vice President will be on a three-day visit to India.

"Vice President of Vietnam Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh would be on an official visit to India from 11th -13th February. During the visit, the direct flight between India and Vietnam could be announced," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said. During her visit, India and Vietnam will hold delegation-level talks. The visiting vice-president will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

"India and Vietnam links are built on the foundation of close cultural as well as civilization links and marked by mutual trust and understanding as well are strong corporations--regional and international fora," Kumar had said. After Delhi, the Vice President will also visit Bodh Gaya in Bihar. (ANI)

