UK to make social media platforms responsible for harmful content - BBC

  • London
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 13:16 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 13:07 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's regulator Ofcom will make social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter, responsible for harmful content on their platforms, the BBC said on Wednesday.

The broadcaster quoted Nicky Morgan, Britain's outgoing digital minister, saying that platforms had resisted regulation previously but "they understand now that actually regulation is coming".

A spokeswoman for the ministry refused to confirm the details or provide any comments by the minister.

