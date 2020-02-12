Vice President Naidu holds talks with Vietnamese counterpart

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu here on Wednesday held a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Dang Thi Ngoc. Dang, who arrived in India on Tuesday, is on a three-day visit.

"Deep-rooted ties underpinned by shared heritage. VP @MVenkaiahNaidu welcomed Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh ahead of their talks," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. "Vietnam is a close strategic partner in ASEAN and plays an important role in our #ActEast policy," he added.

India and Vietnam will hold delegation-level talks. The visiting vice-president will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind. "India and Vietnam links are built on the foundation fo close cultural as well as civilization links and marked by mutual trust and understanding as well are strong corporations--regional and international fora," Kumar had said.

After Delhi, the vice president will also visit Bodh Gaya in Bihar. (ANI)

