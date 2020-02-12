Turkish delegation will visit Moscow to discuss Syria's Idlib -minister
A Turkish delegation will go to Moscow in coming days to discuss the escalating conflict in Syria's Idlib region, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday, adding that around 1 million people had been displaced there due to Russian-backed Syrian attacks.
Speaking at a news conference in Tirana, Cavusoglu also said Germany had provided Turkey with 40 million euros ($44 million) in support of Turkish plans to settle Syrians fleeing from Idlib.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
