Left Menu
Development News Edition

Radio show in small Indian town gives rare voice to child workers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 19:02 IST
Radio show in small Indian town gives rare voice to child workers
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

B balloon seller Nisha, 9, said purple was her favorite color as she spoke into the microphone on a radio show in North India dedicated to highlighting the voices of child workers.

Nisha was among a group of children working and living on the streets of Gorakhpur, an impoverished town where child labor remains rampant, who stormed into the radio studio on a winter afternoon to recite poems, sing or talk about their day. "I am told you to give away balloons for free to some children," disc jockey (DJ) Jyoti Singh asked Nisha on radio channel Loudspeaker that was set up last year by an anti-trafficking charity to focus on children's issues.

"Yes, I do that when I see them cry," said Nisha, rocking on a swivel chair as she took part in a newly-launched hour-long weekly show featuring child workers. The International Labour Organization estimates there are about 10 million workers between the ages of 5 and 14 in India and about 150 million child laborers globally.

Indian law bans the employment of anyone aged under 15 but children can "support" family businesses after school hours. Campaigners said this concession for family businesses has enabled employers to hire children to work in brick kilns, bangle and garment units, shoe factories and also on the streets and at train stations selling balloons, water or tea.

Street children are the most visible form of child labor, according to campaigners, but often not given as much attention by authorities as those working in brick kilns or factories. "Children on the streets are child workers but they are not victims of trafficking who have been separated from their families," said Vishwa Vaibhav Sharma, founder of Safe Society that launched the Loudspeaker radio channel last year.

The charity launched the weekly radio show on child workers four months ago to give children a medium to express themselves and to give the town a lesson on empathy and child labor laws. Police officials in Gorakhpur have been instructed by the government to check all forms of child abuse, officers said.

Mithai Lal Gupta, a member of Gorakhpur's Child Welfare Committee, said putting child street workers into shelters was not the solution as they just started work again once out. "We have a shelter but it is not an ideal arrangement for children working on the streets. What do we have to offer them?" said Gupta.

Safe Society employs teachers to encourage parents to allow their children to study, which Sharma said was showing results. Among the dozen children who walked into the radio studio with Nisha, more than half had quit working.

Singh said the radio show on Loudspeaker focuses on the children, not their work, with reports in local newspapers of rescues of children employed as domestic servants indicating that there is more to do to raise awareness about child workers. "Some sell balloons, some work as maids, others work at tea stalls. But we don't emphasize on their work. They do not have a creative outlet like other children do," DJ Singh said.

"We make them sing and dance, make them radio jockeys for the day and their stories come out in bits and pieces."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC chops global oil demand growth forecast over China virus

The OPEC oil cartel on Wednesday lowered its forecast for growth in global oil demand this year by nearly a fifth due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China. In its monthly report on the worlds oil market, OPEC said it now expec...

INTERVIEW-Germany's Kramp-Karrenbauer steps up CDU succession planning

Germanys Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will meet contenders to replace her as Christian Democrat CDU leader next week, she told Reuters, forging ahead with the succession process after senior party figures pressed for a swift decision.Stressin...

NATO willing to expand Iraqi training mission to meet Trump demand

NATO is considering an increase to its training mission in Iraq to relieve the burden on the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, senior officials and diplomats said on Tuesday. NATO and the coalition have non-combat train-and-advise m...

Two Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japanese coast test positive for coronavirus

Two Indian crew on board a cruise ship off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Wednesday as authorities confirmed that 174 people have been infected with the deadly disease....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020