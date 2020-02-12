Israel denounced on Wednesday a long-delayed U.N. report listing companies with business ties to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"The announcement by the U.N. Human Rights Office of the publication of a 'blacklist' of businesses is a shameful capitulation to pressure from countries and organizations that are interesting in hurting Israel," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.