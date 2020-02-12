Israel attacks "shameful" U.N. report on companies active in W. Bank settlements
Israel denounced on Wednesday a long-delayed U.N. report listing companies with business ties to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
"The announcement by the U.N. Human Rights Office of the publication of a 'blacklist' of businesses is a shameful capitulation to pressure from countries and organizations that are interesting in hurting Israel," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.
