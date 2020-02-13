Left Menu
Development News Edition

California "vape art" exhibit flashes bright light on waste issue

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 16:30 IST
California "vape art" exhibit flashes bright light on waste issue

Sheilagh McCafferty's eyes lit up as she pulled apart from one of a pile of vape cartridges, a treasure trove of wiring, lithium batteries and light-emitting diode (LED) dots that the costume designer used to decorate some of her creations.

The "carts" - single-use e-cigarette devices often found littering American beaches and hiking trails - were the source of 150 shiny LED dots that the Sacramento-based artist salvaged to bedazzle a pink wool jacket, known as "If Jackie O Vaped." The embellished jacket is one of the highlights of a new exhibit in Sacramento, California, featuring artworks made from disassembled cartridges.

The show, called "Carts for the Arts," is intended in part to call attention to the growing problem of vape litter and the need for manufacturers to redesign single-use products into reusable and recyclable devices. The exhibit, sponsored by Up Kindness, a non-profit that promotes sustainability, runs through Feb. 28 at the Atrium, a gallery in California's capital city. "It's a strong message: Can't we do something about the waste?" said McCafferty, 64, one of 13 artists in the show.

With recreational marijuana legal in California, used carts in the state often contain cannabis residue, leading California to classify them as hazardous waste. As a result, leading recycling businesses steer clear of them, and the carts often end up tossed out as litter or thrown into landfills. McCafferty, who is better known in the design world for creating elaborate wedding gowns adorned with pearls and sequins, said her ornamental use of LED dots was "a fashionable way to share our desire for a more sustainable future."

In the vape cartridges, the LED display lights up to indicate that the cart is being used or battery power is running low. Among the other pieces in the show is a necklace made of copper wire, glass chambers, and silicone washers, all cannibalized from vape carts. There is a silver lame fabric purse with a handle made from plastic zip ties interwoven with glass vape chambers.

The blush-colored jacket McCafferty designed is reminiscent of the pink Chanel suit worn by Jacqueline Kennedy when her husband President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 in Dallas. "The style is very proper; Jackie is proper," McCafferty said of Kennedy, dubbed "Jackie O" by tabloid newspapers when she remarried in 1968 and became Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. She died in 1994.

"She certainly wouldn't vape! But if she did, she'd be wearing something pink tied up with velvet ribbons with a touch of fur," the artist said of the jacket she designed with fuzzy pompoms on strings of velvet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

The fifth edition of Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 between India and the United Kingdom Army commenced today at Salisbury Plains, United Kingdom. The aim of the exercise is to conduct training of troops in counter-insurgency and counter-terro...

CPI(M) to protest Trump�s visit to India: Yechury

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Thursday that his party will stageprotest during US President Donald Trumps visit to the country later this month, as he was coming to boost Americaneconomy at the cost of Indias interest. Yech...

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories

from the western region at 1730 hrs. BOM8 MP-BRIDGE-2NDLD COLLAPSEPart of ramp connecting FOB at Bhopal stn collapses 8 injured Bhopal A slab of a ramp connecting the foot over-bridge FOB between two platforms at Bhopal railway station coll...

UPDATE 2-Sinn Fein seeks talks with Fianna Fail on forming new Irish government

Left-wing nationalist party Sinn Fein said on Thursday it had formally requested talks with centre-right rival Fianna Fail to discuss options for forming a new Irish government following an inconclusive election last weekend. The request pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020