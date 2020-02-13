Left Menu
Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

  PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 13-02-2020 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 17:01 IST
FGN14 US-PAK-3RDLD SAEED US welcomes Saeed's conviction, says key step for Pak in meeting global commitments to combat terror

Washington: The US has welcomed the conviction of the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and described it as an "important step forward" for Pakistan in meeting its international commitments to combat terror financing and not to allow non-state actors to operate from its soil. By Lalit K Jha

FGN15 CHINA-VIRUS-LD TOLL China coronavirus: 254 new deaths, nearly 15,000 fresh cases

Beijing: The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has spiked to 1,367 with 254 new fatalities, the highest for a single day, reported mostly from the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases of infection jumped to nearly 60,000, health officials said on Thursday. By K J M Varma

FGN18 UK-MALLYA Mallya's appeal in UK court against extradition to India enters final day

London: Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice here on Thursday for the final day of his appeal against being extradited to India, during which the prosecution will conclude its arguments to establish "overwhelming evidence of dishonesty” on the part of the former Kingfisher Airlines boss. By Aditi Khanna

FGN10 US-TRUMP-INDIA-SENATORS Ahead of Trump's India visit, US senators raise human rights, religious freedom issues

Washington: Ahead of President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India, four influential US senators, who described themselves as "longtime friends of India", have sought an assessment of the human rights situation in Kashmir and religious freedom in the country, saying hundreds of Kashmiris remain in "preventive detention". By Lalit K Jha

FGN16 JAPAN-SHIP-LD VIRUS Japan cruise ship virus cases jump to 218 as elderly offered escape

Yokohama (Japan): Japan said Thursday it would allow some elderly passengers off a quarantined cruise ship and into government-designated lodging, as the number of new coronavirus cases on the vessel jumped to 218. (AFP)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

