Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Cruise passengers shunned over coronavirus to head home after Cambodia reprieve

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Phnom Penh
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 17:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 17:14 IST
UPDATE 6-Cruise passengers shunned over coronavirus to head home after Cambodia reprieve
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Passengers on a cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard might have the coronavirus cheered and clapped as the vessel finally arrived at a port in Cambodia on Thursday. The MS Westerdam, carrying 1,455 passengers and 802 crew, docked at the Cambodian port town of Sihanoukville in the evening after anchoring offshore early in the morning to allow Cambodian officials to board the vessel and collect samples from passengers with any signs of ill health or flu-like symptoms.

Fluid samples from 20 people were sent by helicopter to Phnom Penh, Cambodia's capital, for virus tests, local officials said. "We've had so many near moments we thought we were going home only to be turned away," Angela Jones, an American tourist on board, told Reuters in a text message. "This morning, just seeing land was such a breathtaking moment."

Jones and her fellow passengers have spent almost two weeks at sea as several countries refused to let their ship dock. The timing of their final journeys home was still uncertain, however, as the ship faces health checks by authorities and passengers need to be taken to Phnom Penh to catch charter flights.

The ship's captain, Vincent Smit, initially told passengers in a letter that some could leave Cambodia as early as Friday, But in a later announcement, he said there could be delays because of the "number of organizations and authorities" supporting the operation to disembark, as well as the short notice given to Cambodia requesting permission to dock.

Local officials in Sihanoukville told reporters that chartered planes to take people from the port town to Phnom Penh were not ready yet, and the Westerdam had asked to delay disembarkation until Friday. Passengers have had regular health checks throughout the journey, said Holland America Line, the ship operator and a unit of Miami-based Carnival Corp.

Nobody has fallen ill aboard, but the ship was turned away by Guam, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand over fears that someone on board could have the new flu-like virus. The disease has killed more than 1,300 people and infected about 60,000 people, with the vast majority of deaths and cases in China. In a video address shown onboard the Westerdam, Orlando Ashford, the president of Holland America Line, thanked passengers for their understanding in "incredibly unusual and challenging circumstances".

"I'm sure you'll have some good stories to tell when you reach your final destination home," Ashford said in a copy of the video seen by Reuters. To break up the monotony, the ship's crew organized dozens of activities, passengers told Reuters this week.

'INTERNATIONAL SOLIDARITY' The sound of cheering inside the ship could be easily heard from Sihanoukville port when the Westerdam finally docked.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised Cambodia for its example of "international solidarity" that the WHO has been calling for. Stoking authorities' fears in countries on the ship's route has been the quarantine in Japan of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, also managed by a unit of Carnival Corp. Of the 3,700 passengers and crew on that vessel, 175 have tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, the Westerdam tried to dock in Bangkok but was denied permission by Thai authorities. On Wednesday, a Thai Navy warship escorted it out of the Gulf of Thailand, and it set course for Cambodia, the Marine Traffic website showed. In a video message posted to Twitter, the U.S. ambassador to Cambodia, Patrick Murphy, said he had sent a team to help U.S. citizens with disembarking and continuing their journeys and was coordinating with embassies of other nations.

Jones was still puzzled about how she ended up on a fortnight-long cruise to nowhere. "Thousands of travelers by air interacting with hundreds of people can land no problem but a cruise ship that made a one-day stop in Hong Kong almost two weeks ago is rejected by so many countries," she said.

"Still makes no sense".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Japan confirms its first coronavirus death - Health Minister

Japan on Thursday confirmed its first coronavirus death, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said.The victim is an 80-year-old woman living in Kanagawa prefecture, which borders on Tokyo, Kato told a news conference. He did not give further deta...

Delhi court adjourns hearing plea on issuance of death warrant in Nirbhaya case to Feb 17

A Delhi court has adjourned for February 17 the hearing on the plea of the state and Nirbhayas parents seeking issuance of the death warrant, as a petition challenging the rejection of mercy plea of convict Vinay is pending before the Supre...

FACTBOX-Five facts about Britain's Rishi Sunak

Following are five facts about Rishi Sunak, who British media said had been offered the job of finance minister by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. - First elected to parliament in 2015, Sunak previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasu...

J-K: 3 associates of Hizbul terrorists held in Anantnag

Three terrorist associates linked to proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were on Thursday arrested in Anantnag by Jammu and Kashmir Police. The police have identified them as Adil Ahmad Dar, Aqib Fayaz Makroo and Ajaz Ahmad Sofi. As ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020