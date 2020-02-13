Left Menu
New virus has infected more than 60,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 60,000 people globally. The World Health Organisation has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Wednesday in Beijing: — Mainland China: 1,367 deaths among 59,804 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei. — Hong Kong: 51 cases, 1 death

— Macao: 10 — Japan: 250, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death — Singapore: 50

— Thailand: 33 — South Korea: 28

— Malaysia: 18 — Taiwan: 18

— Vietnam: 16 — Australia: 14

— Germany: 16 — United States: 14. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China — France: 11

— United Kingdom: 9 — United Arab Emirates: 8

— Canada: 7 — Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death — India: 3

— Italy: 3 — Russia: 2

— Spain: 2 — Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1 — Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1 — Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1(AP)

