Save all your kisses for me in the Slovak Love Bank

  Updated: 13-02-2020 21:54 IST
  Created: 13-02-2020 21:43 IST
How do you make your love grow? Deposit it in a love bank, of course. The vaults of Slovakia's Love Bank are covered in the 2,900 verses of a romantic poem and each deposit box is filled with keepsakes such as wedding rings, World War Two letters and even ticket stubs from the first movie that couples saw together.

The exhibition in Banska Stiavnica is housed in the cellar of the inspiration for the 1846 poem, "Marina" - whose parents married her off to another man rather than letting her wed poor student and poet Andrej Sladkovic. "I think the story is great when love, no matter the hurdles, lasted forever," said Eliska Galisova, who was yet to choose what trinket her and boyfriend Matus Rezny would leave for all-time.

