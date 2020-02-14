Qatar’s Ooredoo group’s net profit at 1.7 billion riyals in 2019

Qatar's Ooredoo Group said in a statement its 2019 net profit increased by 10% from a year earlier to 1.7 billion Qatar riyals.

Growth was driven by an increase in EBITDA and a more favorable foreign exchange environment compared to 2018, it said.

Ooredoo Qatar, Kuwait, Tunisia, Iraq, and Indonesia performed well, while Ooredoo Indosat's profit benefited from the sale of 3,100 towers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

